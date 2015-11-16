Editor's Picks

Kim K. Reportedly Details Paris Robbery in Chilling Police Statement

Celeb Moms Who Disappeared From Hollywood After Having Kids

Prince Harry Introduces Meghan Markle to Kate, Charlotte

'SNL' Cold Open: Trump Addresses 'Golden Showers' Scandal

Pink Throws Daughter 'Big Sister Party' to Celebrate Newborn Son

‘SNL’ Pokes Fun at Bachelor Nick With ‘Beard Hunk’ Sketch

Toby Keith Defends Decision to Perform at Trump Inauguration

Miley Cyrus Had a Weed Bar at Liam Hemsworth's B-Day Party

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Kisses for Everyone

Hot Pics

Kisses for Everyone

Reese Witherspoon greets fans and media on the Red Carpet at Chateau Marmont on January 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon