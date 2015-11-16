Editor's Picks

Kim K. Shares 20 Random Facts About Herself: ‘I Have a Freckle on My Eyeball’

'Boot Camp': Amy Duggar Compares Sex With Husband to 'Being Raped'

Selma Blair in Tears After 'Absent Minded' Gas Pump Incident

Melania and Donald Trump Reunite for Mar-a-Lago Weekend

Social Media Has a Field Day After Trump’s Alleged ‘Dress Like Women’ Comment

Kim K., Kylie Will Appear in Kanye, Tyga’s Music Video for ‘Feel Me’

Tori Spelling Welcomes Newest Member of the Family, Pet Pig Nutmeg

Watch Ellen Pompeo and Camilla Luddington Spoof Beyonce's Pregnancy Pic

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Lookin' Good, Yeezy!

Hot Pics

Lookin' Good, Yeezy!

Kanye West looked to be in a good mood as he arrived at a gym in Encino, California, on Saturday, February 4.

Credit: AKM-GSI
Kanye West