Editor's Picks

Jason Hoppy Rejects Plea Deal in Stalking, Harassment Case

Chris Harrison: Nick Viall Might Be First Bachelor to Be 'Left at the End'

Terminal Author Who Wrote Dating Profile for Her Husband Dies at 51

Sharon Stone Shares Rare Photo With Her Three Sons at 59th Birthday Party

Here's What Happened When the 'Jersey Shore' Cast Reunited in NYC

Jonah Hill Looks Slimmer Than Ever After 'War Dogs' Weight Loss: Pics

J.Lo Posts and Deletes Insta Selfie — Is That A-Rod in the Pic?

Pregnant Beyonce Works Her Baby Bump in a Velvet LBD

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Out of This World

Hot Pics

Out of This World

Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson posed together at a photo call for their movie Life at the Paris Planetarium on March 13.

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Back to Beginning
Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson