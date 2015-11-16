Editor's Picks

Alan Thicke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Couple Mistakenly Receive Heartbreaking Letters to Santa: Read Them

Alex Trebek's Tribute to 'Jeopardy!' Champ Who Died

Celine Dion Declines Trump’s Invite to Perform at Inauguration: Report

Janice Dickinson Slams Kim K., Kendall: 'They're Not Models'

Is Blac Chyna Invited to The Kardashians' Christmas Party?

Teresa Giudice Is Planning Her First Xmas Without Joe

Charlie Hunnam Ignored GF for Months for a Role: How He Apologized Here!

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Straight-from-Source Sips!

Hot Pics

Straight-from-Source Sips!

Bikini-clad Alessandra Ambrosio drank from a coconut as she strolled down the beach in Florianopolis, Brazil, December 19.

Credit: AKM-GSI
Back to Beginning
Alessandra Ambrosio