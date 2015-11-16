Editor's Picks

Ivanka Posts Pic Behind Oval Office Desk and Twitter’s Not Having It

Matt Lauer Grills Exhausted Kellyanne Conway Over Michael Flynn's Resignation

Why Olivia Caridi Thinks Rachel Was Announced as Bachelorette So Soon

Tony and Candice Romo Expecting Third Child Together

‘Bachelor’ Villain Olivia Caridi Feuds With Nick V.: ‘Come at Me, Bro!’

Damon Takes Paternity Test on 'Maury' to Prove He Fathered Kimmel's Baby

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay: 6 Things to Know About Her

Britney Quotes the Bible After Katy Perry’s Shady Head-Shaving Joke

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

What’s With the Sweater?

Hot Pics

What’s With the Sweater?

An oddly garbed Robert Pattinson clutched hands with a natty Charlie Hunnam during photo call for the 'The Lost City of Z,’ held during the 67th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin on February 14.

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Robert Pattinson, Charlie Hunnam