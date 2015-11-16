Editor's Picks

Will Donald Trump Get Impeached? Here’s How It Could Happen

Kelly Ripa Got a Note From Her Son's Teacher Because of Stephen Colbert

Fox News Channel's Alan Colmes Dies at 66

Cheryl Cole Confirms Pregnancy With Liam Payne's Child: Bump Pic!

This Is Us' Justin Hartley: Fans Will 'Never Guess' How Jack Dies

Kellyanne Conway Returns to TV: I Wasn't Sidelined

Kate Upton: There’s ‘Absolutely’ No Sex Before Any of Justin Verlander’s Games

Mary-Louise Parker, Billy Crudup’s Son Is All Grown Up!

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

X-Men BFFs Forever

Hot Pics

X-Men BFFs Forever

Hugh Jackman and Sir Ian McKellen bro’d out on the couch filming The Graham Norton Show in London February 22.

Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images
Back to Beginning
Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart