Just keep swimming! Camila Cabello took to Snapchat on Tuesday, December 20, to share a video of herself swimming in a mermaid tail one day after her sudden departure from Fifth Harmony was announced.



As previously reported, the girl group issued a statement on Monday, December 19, saying Cabello’s reps had informed them she’d quit. Not long after, Cabello, 19, explained her side of the story and said she was “shocked” by her former bandmates' words, and claimed the remaining four members — Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Lauren Jauregui — were well aware of her plan to exit because they’d had “much needed conversations about the future.”



The new quartet then posted a second — and lengthier — statement on social media, countering the budding solo artist’s account of how things went down.



“The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long,” the “Sledgehammer” singers wrote, adding that Cabello refused to participate in group therapy sessions and bailed on meetings to discuss the future of the band.



Camila's Snapchat story (December 20th) pic.twitter.com/PIu3K2d7VO — Camila Cabello News (@CCabelloNews) December 20, 2016

Rather than responding to Kordei, Jane, Hernandez and Jauregui’s latest statement, Cabello literally swam away from all the drama in a pair of pink fins during a relaxing day at the pool on Tuesday. Naturally, the internet reacted to her Ariel-inspired snap with hilarious Twitter comments. See some of the best below:

@CCabelloNews I'm glad she's enjoying herself by being a fucking mermaid — ♕ Thank you... (@Smolbeanharmony) December 20, 2016





@Smolbeanharmony @CCabelloNews "when all the fucking haters have bullshit to say, but u're too busy being a mermaid" — Sophia CC1 👄 (@SofiaWm96) December 20, 2016





@CCabelloNews swimming away from all the bs — Melli (@cabellozmoon) December 20, 2016





@CCabelloNews her swimming in her own tears after h4rmony ended her. — . (@KylieWhite234) December 20, 2016









@CCabelloNews Queen of not giving a fuck for now. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/DbGb8jRsO1 — Qay 💋 (@JeonCabello) December 20, 2016

Contrary to Cabello’s insistence that the ladies of 5H knew about her plan to leave the group, an insider previously told Us Weekly that the foursome were indeed completely blindsided.

“Nobody else in the band or their team knew until last night, when the lawyers told management,” the source told Us on December 19. “They knew she wanted to go solo eventually down the line, but nobody knew it was happening last night. It was always going to be open-ended, where she did solo projects but would came back and work with the group at one point.”



