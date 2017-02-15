Michael Loccisano/Getty

Pretty colorful! With New York Fashion Week in full swing, Stylish ran into Mandy Moore at the Alice + Olivia presentation at Highline Stages in NYC on February 14.

Rocking the corseted Orten cupped bustier and Athena double-slit maxiskirt from A+O’s pre-fall 2017 collection with a bright hot–coral lip (she pulled NARS’ Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil out of her clutch when we asked what it was!), the This Is Us actor tells Stylish, “I’m so much about color. I think it’s fun. I’m a pretty simple girl, but I think a pop of color can go a long way.”



She’s a huge fan of the whimsical brand and couldn’t wait to dish her favorite elements of the fall 2017 collection. “I’m really into all of this blush, the dusty pink that I keep seeing around. I love the combination of a deep forest green and blush pink.” And everyone wants Moore!



Michael Stewart/WireImage

Alice + Olivia creator and designer Stacey Bendet, rocking some serious black glitter–shadowed eyes (achieved by smudging this Inglot pencil), told Stylish the collection is based on the book The Enchantress of Florence by Salman Rushdie. (Spoiler alert: coincidence that Katie Couric ditches an interview with Kevin to play tennis with Rushdie in Kevin’s recurring dream in the latest episode of This is Us? We think not.)

Getty Images

Bendet brought the colors and textures of the book to life in her whimsical designs, rich with the red, burgundy, forest green, blush and gilded tones and embroidering of renaissance tapestries. “There’s the gold, glitz and glamour of the medieval empire,” Bendet says.



Getty Images

And she’s thrilled that Moore’s a fan. “I have the biggest girl crush on her. I’m obsessed with the show. It’s so real. You can cry when you watch it. And I think she’s a special woman, her energy is so great.”



Getty Images

After chatting with Moore and Bendet, we also came away with more must-haves from the models: The romantic braided updos by Justine Marjan using TRESsemmé and rich burgundy lips painted with Maybelline New York Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Midnight Merlot will also be on our fall wish list.













