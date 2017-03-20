Frankie Grande — a.k.a. cohost of Amazon's Style Code Live (airs nightly at 8:50 p.m. ET on Amazon.com) and older brother of Ariana — lives for Versace, Harry Potter and Oreo cookies. The lifestyle blogger and Big Brother alum, 34, laid out 25 things nobody else knows about him exclusively for Us.
1. I was a triple major at Muhlenberg College — Biology, Theater and Dance! I also almost went to medical school.
2. Versace is one of my favorite designers.
3. I am a certified scuba diver. I also study Kabbalah.
4. I know all the words to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."
5. I have a crazy photographic memory.
6. I founded a nonprofit called Broadway in South Africa and built two schools in Malawi.
7. I have a major weakness for Oreo cookies and David Yurman jewelry.
8. I'm obsessed with Harry Potter and also Star Wars.
9. I once sang the theme from the movie A League of Their Own (starring Geena Davis) on a plane!
10. My favorite vacation destination is Hawaii.
11. I named the pet fish in the Big Brother house after my best friends.
12. I once auditioned for Survivor.
13. I name my cars after female movie characters.
14. I have survived a near-fatal spider bite.
15. I have appeared in two Broadway musicals and produced three Broadway plays. I was the first person ever crowned Mr. Broadway.
16. I watch SpongeBob Squarepants every morning.
17. Halloween is my favorite holiday.
18. I am an expert on Disney theme parks.
19. I always play any Super Mario Bros. game as Princess Peach.
20. I have at least four Starbucks drinks a day.
21. I have received the Global Impact Award from buildOn — an honor shared by Madonna and Barack Obama!
22. I am a dedicated SoulCycle rider.
23. I'm in charge of decorating our massive family Christmas tree.
24. I'm known for my amazing impersonation abilities.
25. James Cameron is one of my all-time favorite directors.
Add a Comment