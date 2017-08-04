Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kim Kardashian visited the Tracie Martyn Skin Care Salon in NYC on Wednesday, August 2, to receive two of the celebrity facialist’s signature treatments: the Red Carpet Facial and RedSculpt RadioTightening Facial. Martyn is behind the perfect complexions of other celebrities, such as Brad Pitt, Madonna and Kate Winslet, so naturally, Kardashian left the treatment looking fresh and stunning.

Martyn’s Red Carpet Facial is a classic (Halle Berry is reportedly a fan), utilizing her all-natural skincare line and cutting edge technology including a proprietary microcurrent machine, called the Resculptor, along with oxygen and amber pulsating LED Lights to lift, firm and contour the jawline, cheekbones and eye area. This treatment also encourages collagen formation, energizing the skin to help improve elasticity.

The RedSculpt RadioTightening facial, on the other hand is an exciting new addition to the Tracie Martyn treatment list. The new facial menu option harnesses gentle, yet effective radio frequency heat waves to realign collagen and red LED light to boost skin cell repair and collagen formation.

As for the results? Kardashian left her duo-facial radiant and glowing, ready to explore New York City.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.