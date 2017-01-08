How low can they go?! Mandy Moore and Kristen Bell both hit the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. See their style in the clip above.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Moore, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in NBC’s This Is Us, stunned in a navy blue Naeem Khan number featuring a neckline that reached her belly button and a matching, floor-skimming cape. She accessorized with bejeweled drop earrings and a blue velvet clutch, as seen in an Instagram before the ceremony. As for her glam, she opted for a dark eye, nude lip and Essie’s At the Barre gel nail polish.

Venturelli/WireImage

“I’m nervous and excited!” the Tangled star, 32, shared in an Instagram video.

On the flip side, Bell shared that she felt A-OK in her shimmering black Jenny Packham gown that boasted a similar silhouette as Moore’s. “It’s very comfortable,” the Good Place actress, 36, told E! News on the red carpet. “It bit me a little bit, because I thought it was going to be chilly. ‘I’m going to be the only one that’s warm!' But it’s a little bit hot today.”

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



