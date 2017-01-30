Yara Shahidi, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(3)

A stylish lineup! While we love a good striped T-shirt, stars including Michelle Williams, Michelle Dockery, Naomie Harris and Yara Shahidi upped the ante with striped gowns and jumpsuits at the 2017 SAG Awards at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, January 29.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Williams, who’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Manchester By the Sea, glistened in a Louis Vuitton column with vertical silver and gold lines, along with a sequined skinny scarf.



Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

Dockery, 35, who’s in TNT’s Good Behavior, looked bright and beautiful in a multicolored Elie Saab high-neck dress with vertical lines, paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. A splash of red lipstick accentuated her vibrant ensemble.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT

Instead of a billowy gown, 40-year-old Harris (who’s nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight) accentuated her long legs in a Lanvin jumpsuit with diagonal stripes, accented by Tiffany & Co. earrings and rings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT

Black-ish’s Shahidi, 16, also picked bright stripes. Her Naeem Khan halter number was decked out with chevron stripes and a skirt made of peek-a-boo tulle insets. She accessorized her piece with an assortment of diamond, pink tourmaline, morganite, garnet and ruby rings and earrings by Jane Taylor Jewelry, along with an Ona Ehrilch clutch.

