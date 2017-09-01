Aerie, a champion of body diversity and body positivity, is branching out once more with an inclusive range of nude bras and underwear. The Aerie Real Me collection of lingerie basics, including lightly lined bras, thongs and briefs, is launching five new hues to reflect a more diverse range of skin tones — and Stylish is obsessed!



NEW Real Me Bras. NOW 40% off! Shop with the link in our bio for a limited time only. A post shared by aerie (@aerie) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

The range, which is currently available, includes a bra ($40), a thong ($14.50) and a boy brief ($14.50), but will be expanded later this year with more styles. And the racially inclusive nude shades? Well, they’re named for qualities that the intimates brand hopes to instill in their customer: honesty, inspiration, strength, energy and confidence.



Even sweeter — Select pieces in the collection are also embellished with small script meant to mimic a tiny tattoo, reflecting messages of self-love. All of the items in this shade extension will be available in XXS to XXL and AA to DDD.



With the Real Me Collection, Aerie is joining Target, Nubian Skin, Nudest and Naja as a brand that caters to a wide range of skin tones with their basics collections.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!