Alicia Keys is in a colorful mood. The singer debuted neon pink, orange and yellow braids on Instagram July 21.



The vibrant, eye-catching hairstyle is the kind of thing we’ve come to expect from the former Voice judge, 36, who is as well-known for bold styles as she is for going makeup-free.

Keys has long been a fan of braids, sporting them on and off throughout the years. The bright hues, however, are a change of pace for the star — and a fun change of pace for summer!

#views #nyc A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

While the singer famously opted to go bare-faced while a judge on the competition show, that doesn’t mean time and effort didn't go into her look. Her makeup artist Dotti told W Magazine in October 2016 that before tapings she used ice to “bring her skin to life,” cucumbers to soothe her eyes and pure jojoba oil to hydrate.

“I’m not a slave to makeup. I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either,” Keys added to Allure in January. “I get to choose at [any] given moment. That’s my right … I think makeup can be self-expression… However, if you want to do that for yourself, you should do that.”



