Julianne Hough married professional hockey star Brooks Laich on Saturday, July 8, in front of 200 guests near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in a stunning custom Marchesa gown. With a drop-waist design and sleek silhouette, she looked elegant and classic.

The strapless dress was fitted perfectly to the Dancing With the Stars judge’s toned physique and closely resembles a gown she was considering on her lifestyle site in November in the category she labeled “Chic Bride.” The near doppelganger? The $800 Dakota gown from BHLDN.

Accessorized with a gorgeous veil and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, her look was perfect for the intimate outdoor affair.

Laich wore a black Brooks Brothers tux.

On hand to wish them well: Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul, Mark Balas, and her brother Derek, who also served as a groomsman. Also in attendance: Lexi and Harley, the couple’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, who served as ring bearers.

The outdoor setting echoed the scene of their engagement, which Hough described on her site in August 2015. “We were at home, romantic and relaxed, which is perfectly very ‘us.’ We stood on the deck, watching the sunset over the lake and listening to our favorite songs. Not even for a second did I expect that beautiful, serene scene was about to become one of the most meaningful moments of our lives.”

