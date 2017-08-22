While buzz cuts, specifically blonde ones, seem to be taking over Hollywood this summer, let's not forget one of the OGs of this chic hairstyle: Amber Rose. The 33-year-old bombshell has made platinum blonde closely cropped hair her signature style — but she just surprised Us all by stepping out looking almost unrecognizable.

For a night out at Hollywood's TAO Restaurant with BFF Blac Chyna, Rose sported a long, black wavy wig on Monday, August 21. She slipped on a curve-hugging black minidress with cutouts and wore strappy black stilettos. The model added little pops of color with a light pink manicure and pedicure and had on nude lipstick.



BACKGRID

"She's Hollywood af. Happy birthday @skamartist!!! I love you Indian 😍❤️🙏🏽 Hair by @philonhair," the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned a Tuesday, August 22, Instagram video crediting celebrity hairstylist Phillip Riian for her stunning locks.



BACKGRID

Earlier this month, the model was candid about altering a different part of her look. "I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year," she spilled in a July 31 Instagram post. She explained, "😩 my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples 😔 tell me about ur experiences 🙏🏽 - muva"

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.