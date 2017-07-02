Ashley Iaconetti: What's in My Bag?

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Two years after The Bachelor, Ashley Iaconetti is still accepting roses. "People give them to me a lot," says the 29-year-old, who cohosts the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast with fellow franchise alum Ben Higgins. But she's not prickly about it. She even carries one dried stem in her Forever 21 tote.

The L.A. resident spills the rest.

Like a Charm

"I have a Syracuse keychain, and I also have a Titanic keychain that I got at a flea market. I use that for good luck for some reason."

No Easy Feet

"I can't drive in L.A., so I always have a black pair of flip-flops."

Wonder Woman

"I'm reading Megyn Kelly's book, Settle for More. She's so empowering! She really wants to work hard. It's a good girl-power book."

Hot Tickets

"I have a VIB Rouge card from Sephora because I spend so much money there every year — and I have a Dunkin' Donuts gift card because I go there all the time."

Comfort Food

"There's nothing worse than getting hangry when I'm out. I get very light-headed when I don't eat, so I have a Nature Valley bar. Oh, and I always have chocolate, a fun-size Snickers, so I can end each meal with that. That's how I know I'm done!"

