Former Basketball Wives star Angel Brinks is launching a new skincare line. The fashion designer opened up about her latest project with Stylish on Wednesday, July 5.

“We will have cleansers and body scrubs and high performance moisturizers,” the 36-year-old tells Us Weekly. What’s so great about this new line? Brinks’ products will be formulated with organic ingredients that are naturally derived.

The fashion and social media influencer swears by her latest collaboration, and she even sampled her new range for three consecutive months. “I tried the bleaching cream and it really gave [my skin] an even tone … I’m wearing less makeup now because I don’t have to. I don’t do all of the foundations and powders. I’m not going extreme anymore," she adds to Us.



Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Stylish also talked with the designer — who has dressed celebs such as Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj — about her personal skincare tips.

“A key to having great skin is keeping your face clean and moist throughout the day; sunscreen is really important too," she says.

Brinks’ latest project with California-based skincare manufacturer Buluwa (both are represented by Raýmani International Ltd.) is set to launch this October.

