Winging it! Bella Hadid got two new small tattoos while in New York City as she celebrated mom Yolanda Foster’s birthday on Sunday, January 15 — and perhaps moved on from some drama involving her ex The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez.

The supermodel, 20, headed to the parlor of celeb-loved tattoo artist JonBoy to get two tiny etches on both of her ankles: angel wings. JonBoy, who’s also inked Hadid’s pals Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin and others, shared separate images of his work on January 15, using a dove emoji in the caption as a possible reference to the inspiration. But Hadid, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November, could’ve possibly gotten the ink as a nod to the highly coveted gig.

“I can't believe it! 💘💘💘,” she shared in an Instagram after the show on December 1. “I was smiling SO HUGE on the inside I promise!!!! The most fun and nerve racking experience of my life but I wish I could do it over and over and over again!!!!!”

Bella’s stop at JonBoy’s was the same day as a family dinner alongside big sister Gigi and Foster. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum turned 53 on January 11. Bella took to Instagram to give a sweet shout-out to her mom, sharing an adorable throwback shot of the trio. “Today marks the day that our beautiful angel, my best friend and mother was brought into this world! Thank you for EVERYTHING!!!!!!” she wrote of the Dutch beauty, a former model herself. “Nobody loves you more than me! 🕊🕊❤🕊❤🕊❤🕊❤🕊❤🕊 @yolanda.hadid Happy birthday sweet mama ❤.”

Her touching message was a far cry from a separate January 14 Instagram, a possible response to Gomez and The Weeknd’s makeout session on January 10. In the photo, she gave the middle finger — and no caption. But fans were quick to read between the lines. "Shots fired," one user commented. Another added, "Hahahah i see you bella."



