Can you believe Beyonce gave birth to twins just three months ago? Neither can Stylish!

The “Formation” singer looked flawless in this all black ensemble she rocked to take Blue Ivy to see Aladdin on Broadway on Tuesday, September 19. Jay-Z’s wife showed off her hourglass waist and toned legs in this bandage skirt, and we know where you can snag the exact same one for under $100.



A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Bey is wearing the Orsina black bandage lace up mini skirt from House of CB, and it’s available for only $89! According to the retailer’s website, it’s designed to be ultra figure-flattering. “Our simple but gorgeous 'Orsina' skirt sits right at the waist and the deep waistband nips your waist to create a perfect hourglass shape,” the site says. “Made from our infamous heavyweight bandage fabric, 'Orsina' features a fierce lace up design to the front and a shorter cut to show off your great legs.”



Beyoncé/Instagram

If it will make us look anything like Queen Bey, count us in! The 36-year-old singer paired her affordable skirt with a Valentino bag and huge black shades, and styled her tresses in a sleek high ponytail. Beyonce is becoming a Broadway regular … just last week, she stepped out to see Dear Evan Hansen with her husband Jay-Z. She even took photos with the cast backstage on Thursday, September 14. "The entire cast was freaking out, but it was totally a mutual experience," a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. "She was so generous with her time."



The power couple welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir in June, and had Blue Ivy, 5, in January 2012.



