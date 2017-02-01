Yas, Carter family! Beyoncé announced that she's pregnant — with twins! — via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1, and we're already daydreaming about the TDF gown she'll surely wear to the Grammys on February 12. (Because she's nominated for, well, basically everything.)

But before she makes her red carpet debut as a soon-to-be mom of three, we're taking a look back at her best pregnancy styles to date, all worn while she was expecting her first child, Blue Ivy, now 5, with husband Jay Z. Scroll on, Beyhive!



The Announcement

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Who could forget this?! Beyoncé chose this blood-orange caftan dress for her big bump reveal at the 2011 VMAs on August 28.

Sequined Stunner

Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

The "Formation" singer (with her mom, Tina Knowles) shimmered in sequined separates (sans top!) at a House of Dereon launch in London on September 18.

Mini Mama



Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

The Grammy-winning powerhouse flaunted her toned legs in a sparkling blue minidress, topped by an embellished blazer, at her Pulse fragrance launch in NYC on September 21.

Casual Corner



Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Except, of course, Beyoncé's version of casual is a pirate blouse, leather pants, sky-high boots and a bold bag, as she wore while out and about on November 3 in NYC.

Babe in Brown

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The "XO" singer showcased her baby bump in a body-conscious chocolate-hued gown with gold accents at an NYC screening of her concert DVD on November 20.

Queen Bee

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto

And, of course, #NeverForget the time a pregnant Queen Bey dressed up for a Halloween bash in NYC as an actual queen bee, striped pumps and all.



