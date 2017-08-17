There’s no denying that Beyoncé is flawless — she sets the standard for looks that are #100 thanks to some of the most talented and savvy glam experts in the business. Case in point: her makeup artist of more than a decade and L’Oréal Paris Ambassador, Sir John, who has created some of her most iconic looks (who can forget her 2016 Superbowl performance?).

On the red carpet, the 35-year-old singer favors a bold lips. Beyoncé is one to wear a glossy lid or subtle and neutral makeup on the red carpet, while bare-faced looks paired with red lips are her mainstays off-duty. Explains Sir John, “She loves a statement lip. She’s a girl who love lips and minimal eyes. She’s not really a huge fan of eyeshadow.” The makeup artist added that if Beyoncé is wearing an eye look, it's because he convinced her to. "I gave her a glossy lid for a video that we were doing maybe four or five years ago, and she's been obsessed ever since," said Sir John.



He recently sat down with the International Business Times and shared his top tip for finessing Beyoncé's brows — glue sticks (yes, the household item that you used in kindergarten). “My secret is to use Elmer’s Glue Sticks as the ultimate brow gel in the heat,” he said. Sir John also added that what makes this trick so useful is the fact that the glue doesn't clog pores and washes off easily. Editor's note: glue is not formulated for prolonged contact with the skin, so it's necessary to conduct a patch test at home to ensure that it won’t cause irritation and inflammation.



Tell Us: Would you use this beauty hack to keep your brows in place?



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!