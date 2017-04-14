#Squadgoals! There's a new Barbie crew in town, and they're looking flawless. Marni Senofonte, the stylist behind Beyoncé's Lemonade visual album, teamed with Mattel, the company that introduced the Barbie doll in 1959, on a fresh set of clothes for an all-inclusive girl squad.

Wardrobe wiz Senofonte dreamt up a variety of all-denim designs for Barbie's Fashionista dolls, which come in a diverse range of skin tones, hair styles and body types (original, curvy, tall and petite).

"Denim transcends its stereotype, which is why I use it so often in styling," the fashion guru (she also styled Lauryn Hill and the Fugees for their 2005 reunion) said in a Thursday, April 14 post on the official Barbie Instagram page. "It’s masculine and feminine, as well as being both compliant and REBELLIOUS!"

The denim collection, dubbed Barbie + MarnixMarni, is sadly not for sale. But we're happy to just scroll through all the fierce and fabulous designs!

