As her mama would say, bow down! While you were at home watching the Grammys in your coziest sweats, Blue, Beyoncé and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter, was rocking designer threads at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12, in L.A.

Lester Cohen/WireImage; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The little diva — who's soon to be a big sister, as Beyoncé is expecting twins! — modeled a bubblegum pink Gucci suit, paired with a ruffled, Prince-inspired blouse. The jacket, which featured black lapels and piping and an embroidered panther on the back, retailed for a cool $765. Meanwhile, her stretch twill pants are $335.



But the real eye-popping piece of the night? Blue's pink glitter-bombed Plexiglas cat clutch, also a Gucci creation. The adorable piece boasts a pearl-accent chain and Swarovski crystal eyes. And the price tag is $2,490 — right around as much as your Hello Kitty clutch growing up, right?



Kevin Mazur/Getty

And she wasn't the only famous kid who was swagged out! Schoolboy Q's daughter, Joy, strolled into the Staples Center wearing the same Gucci suit. Joy, however, finished her ensemble with a pink shirt, a blue floral bolo tie and a gold top-handle purse. Her showstopping accessory was her father, who sported a matching pink sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "Girl Power."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The two girls enjoyed their twinning moment and, alongside a little girl in a sequin blue dress, created one of the cutest moments: When Beyoncé accepted her Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Blue, between claps for her mom, semi-ignored the speech to show her friend her awesome purse.

