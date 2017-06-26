Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency may be ending in December, but the singer is still giving her fans an opportunity for a private show — well, sort of. The Princess of Pop is releasing her latest fragrance, VIP Private Show Britney Spears, on July 10.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The new scent is inspired by the 35-year-old singer’s charisma and sparkling allure, according to a press release, meant to emulate her immense skill at enticing a crowd — no matter how small or large. VIP Private Show Britney Spears has notes of blood orange, violet blossom and golden amber blended together for a scent that is at once seductively fruity and floral, and of course, glamorous.

The “Toxic" singer has released a number of fragrances in the past, most recently Private Show, Curious, Maui Fantasy Perfume, Intimate Fantasy Perfume and Fantasy in Bloom. Given that the Spears has a song aptly called "Perfume" it makes sense that the entertainer would add yet another perfume with an intimate spin to her collection.

Spears, who has been in the business for nearly 20 years, recently spoke candidly about the importance of her private life in an interview with Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot. “Deep inside I wish to be very private, which I believe I am,” she said on June 20.

A couple of spritzes of VIP Private Show and fans can channel the "Baby One More Time" singer’s scene-stealing aura, which is almost as good as an actual concert rom Spears. VIP Private Show Britney Spears will retail for $33 at Kohl’s and Kohls.com.

