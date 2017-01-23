Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

They're worth every penny! Instead of borrowing her red carpet dresses, Bryce Dallas Howard occasionally purchases her own looks for a priceless reason.

“If there’s time to prepare, if there’s a nomination and the designer is going to be able to build a dress. That’s not normally the circumstance,” the Black Mirror star, 35, told Yahoo Style on January 23. “It was such a relief when I was finally like, ‘I want to feel relaxed, I want to be able to do this quickly and I want to feel good about myself.’”

Such instances include last year’s Golden Globes, when she wore a blue sequin Jenny Packham number — an off-the-rack pick still available at Neiman Marcus for $4,800. And at the Critics’ Choice Awards that same year, she looked absolutely sunny in a yellow Topshop beaded maxidress that featured intricate stones along the bodice. That number retailed for $240.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the 2016 Globes, the mom of two (who’s occasionally styled by Alex Schack) further explained why she likes to buy. “I like having lots of options for a size 6, as opposed to one option,” she told E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. “I always go to different department stores. You know how it is!"

Howard’s penchant for options is reflected in her personal aesthetic, as she loves to switch things up. “I like to be covered up. I’m cold easily,” the Gold actress continued to Yahoo Style. “I grew up in Greenwich [Connecticut], I went to college in downtown New York [New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts]. There’s a little bit preppy [style], a little artsy. It’s grown into a body-conscious thing, which has been fun.”

