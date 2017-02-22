Red hot! Celine Dion hit Las Vegas to launch her new handbag collection at the Project Womens trade show on Tuesday, February 21, wearing a heart-stopping short suit and the thigh-high red boots of our dreams.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 48, donned a white Elsa Schiaparelli couture suit decorated with red and white hearts and black circles to present her new collection to the press. But it was the red suede thigh-high boots that stole the show. Dion gave a well-deserved shout-out to her stylist Law Roach as only she could, through an impromptu song.

A Schiaparelli-clad Celine Dion pledged her love for stylist Law Roach in song today at Project in Las Vegas. Be sure to turn up your volume for this one. @celinedion @luxurylaw @projectwomens #projectwomens #ubmfashion A post shared by WWD (@wwd) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

In the words of Beyoncé, bow down!

Partnering with Montreal's Bugatti Group, Dion's new collection includes handbags, luggage and leather accessories. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer told Us, "What I love the most about this whole process is that [the Bugatti Group] is so open about making me part of it. It’s like if someone gave me a song and said ‘sing that.’ I need to be creative as well. All of these handbags and the fanny pack, the fanny pack was very important to me, from A to Z those wonderful people made me part of the creation and listened to my opinion."

Dion, whose beloved husband and manager, Rene Angelil, passed away after a long battle with throat cancer last year, also shared how she’s been coping with the loss. "To know that [Rene] is right there, to carry in our hearts. We’ve always been 50-50 and before he left he gave me his all. He has given me a lot of tools to function and to be the best person I can be. To be the best artist I can be."

The Celine Dion Collection has about 200 pieces including totes, clutches, backpacks and suitcases and accessories. According to WWD, the interior of each bag is marked with the sound wave of Dion’s voice. Prices start as low as $80.

In addition to releasing her handbag line, Dion also reportedly has a clothing line in the works and she will appear as an advisor on the new season of The Voice.

When a reporter complimented Dion on her beautiful boots and asked if a shoe line was next, she coyly replied, “I hope so."