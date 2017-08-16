Courtesy Chanel

Kristen Stewart is hardly a newcomer to the Chanel brand. The actress, 27, has been a brand ambassador for the luxe label since 2013, and has starred in campaigns such as its unisex Gabrielle bag spot earlier this year. So when the fashion house, headed by Karl Lagerfeld, set out to release its first stand-alone fragrance in 15 years, the edgy beauty was a natural fit.



Dubbed Gabrielle Chanel in honor of the label's founder, the late Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel, the new scent will be available at chanel.com ($105 for 1.7 ounces) on Saturday, August 19. Ahead of its release, the brand debuted the print ad for the campaign, shot by photographer Karim Sadli, on Wednesday, August 16.

"The new CHANEL fragrance named Gabrielle celebrates the extraordinary personality of its founder and conveys a very modern message inviting all young women today to live freely, by and for themselves," the label stated in a Wednesday, August 16, press release. "Talented actress Kristen Stewart immediately came to mind as the obvious choice to incarnate this courageous, valiant, bold and impassioned femininity."

Later this year, Chanel will be releasing a short film, starring none other than the Twilight saga alum. The video, shot by Ringan Ledwidge as part of the campaign, is meant to evoke the rebellious spirit of Gabrielle Chanel before she found her voice as Coco (and Us Weekly magazine scored an exclusive behind-the-scenes look!).



"The feeling I wanted to express was . . . liberation," explained Ledwidge.

Added Stewart of the label's founder: "She was trying to do things people didn't necessarily view as beautiful, but she said, 'Look at things differently.'"

