Dakota Johnson Shares Her Grandma's Genius Mascara Trick

Grandma knows best! Dakota Johnson's famous grandmother, actress Tippi Hedren, has a mascara trick that may just change the way you do your makeup in the morning.

The Fifty Shades franchise star, 27, opened up about the 87-year-old's hack for applying mascara in a new Glamour interview. "She was watching me put my mascara on once," recalled Johnson, "and told me that if you hold the mirror down low and put the mascara on while looking downward, you will get the most coverage from the base of the lashes to the tips. And of course, she's right! She's a f--king movie star; she's a legend!"

Still, mascara is not part of Johnson's daily routine. "I don't really wear makeup if I don't have to," she revealed. "When I am going out somewhere, I'll use a little concealer, lip color and mascara."

Her skincare regimen is equally no-frills: "I'm a sucker for pretty packaging, so I buy a bunch of products but end up not using any of them. I just like the way they look. I truly have the simplest routine: I wash my face in the morning and at night, then moisturize; during the day I add sunscreen. Right now I'm into Lancer products."

Johnson also spilled about her signature scent. "I've always worn fragrance because I love to leave a scent behind," she said. "I love that perfume can take you back to someplace immediately. I prefer floral scents to ones that are musky. Right now I’m wearing Gucci Bloom; it’s very floral, so I love it. My mother [Melanie Griffith] has worn the same perfume my entire life, and that’s very comforting to me."

