Justine Marjan is the mane lady behind some of the most famous heads of hair in Hollywood: Shay Mitchell, Olivia Culpo, Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato, for starters. So trust Us when we say she is ahead of the curve when it comes to the trends. Stylish sat down with the celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé brand ambassador to talk all things hair, including the updates we should make to our ‘dos for a fresh new look this season.



Get In On Shiny, Reflective Strands

Most important: Lustrous hair with lots of shine is going to be everything. According to Marjan, texture isn’t going anywhere, but shiny hair is making a comeback in a major way (think reflective hair à la Kim K.’s Cher-Inspired Harpers Bazaar Shoot). Whether your hair is short, long or even cropped, Marjan suggests reaching for a product like TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Smoothing Serum to control frizz and flyaways, protect hair from damage and impart a mirror-like sheen.

@kimkardashian for the @desiperkins x @katy @doseofcolors @kkwbeauty YouTube video collab! #justinemarjanhair #longstraighthair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Make a Small Change With Big Payoff: Cut Bangs

Marjan said that fringe will be huge this fall — perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to change things up too much. “Longer fringe and a blunt bang will be the go-to this season instead of getting drastic cuts,” she says.

When the wind hits the hair just right 🌬👸🏻✨ how to get @oliviaculpo's side swept blowout from the espys in my #instastory 💋 #justinemarjanhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

One-Length Hair Is Hot

Hello blunt trims, buh-bye choppy cuts. “Last season, it was all about the shag and tons of layers, but now it's all about one-length all the way around” said Marjan, who explained that to make your hair look on trend for fall opt for a blunt cut, no matter your length.

blunt baby ✂️ new bob for @oliviaculpo 💇🏻 #justinemarjanhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on May 16, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

The Bob-Mob Is Here to Stay, But The Story Is Getting Longer

Bobs, lobs and wobs will remain chic. So if you're ready to give the trend a go, the stylist, who was behind recent sleek blunt chin-length looks from Kardashian and Culpo tells Us: “Bobs and lobs are going to get slightly longer and have a uniform length all the way across, but they are still going to be a huge trend this season.”

Calabasas Barbie @khloekardashian today 🖤🖤🖤 thick, straight, and super blunt #justinemarjanhair @styledbyhrush #khloekardashian #bluntcutbob A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Get On Board With Hair Accessories

Even if your hair is short, actually, especially if it's short, hair bling is for you. Marjan suggests adorning crops and pixies, citing Cara Delevingne’s epic looks of the past summer. The best part? You can bump up your look without waiting for your hair to grow and it's not permanent.

Maintain Your Hair Health

Regardless of whatever changes you make (or don’t) to update your hair for fall, healthy hair remains the ideal. Says Marjan: “Hair will look good no matter how you wear it if it is healthy." Start by getting a trim, and then “use a mask, like the TRESemmé Keratin Solutions one a couple of times a week and a serum to give your hair some sheen,” explains Marjan. The stylist also suggests small changes such as not using the highest temperature setting on heat tools while styling hair, as well as minimizing how often you heat style your hair.

Tell Us: Will you be changing your hair this fall to update your look?

