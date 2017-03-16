Beauty tips fit for a queen! The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley revealed to Us Weekly how she gets a great night’s sleep, her Hollywood beauty crushes and the one product she can’t live without. Listen to what Hurley had to say in our inaugural edition of our new video series "Celebrity Beauty Secrets."



Her costar on the E! drama, 83-year-old Dame Joan Collins, even offered Hurley, 51, advice on maintaining healthy skin. “She told me that all around the house, she puts pots of moisturizer and pots of eye cream,” Hurley explains in the video. “So whenever she goes to the bathroom, she puts more on. She puts it on in the car, she puts it on at her desk.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Of course, Hurley is quite experienced in the beauty game as well. The mom to 14-year-old Damian (with ex Steve Bing) partnered with Estée Lauder in 1995 and has appeared in commercials and print ads for the brand over the years. Hurley also serves as a global ambassador to the company’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

One perk of her roles: the swag. Hurley received a bottle of Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair serum ($65 for 1 oz.) when she signed on with the cosmetics giant and now considers the moisturizer her must-have. “I’ve used that twice a day since then,” the U.K. native explains in the video.

Hurley took her knowledge of what looks good on women from beauty to fashion when the Brit started her own swim- and resortwear collection in 2005. “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” she declares on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach site. “I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

