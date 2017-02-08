Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Giving back runs in the family! Former vice president Joe Biden was spotted at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 7, supporting a cause close to his heart: his daughter Ashley Biden's charitable clothing label.



With Gilt as a partner, Ashley, 35, debuted her new Livelihood hoodies, which support under-resourced communities in the U.S. — and her proud mom and dad were right by her side. The former VP looked dapper in a navy blue suit, while his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, rocked a black ensemble with leather accents, teamed with blue sandals. Ashley, meanwhile, stunned in a floral dress and red pumps — and, of course, one of her hoodies.



The Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient told E! News, "I'm very proud of her. She's been trying to change the world since she was 3."

Ashley teamed up with fellow Delaware native Aubrey Plaza, who says that when she was growing up, she relied on the local arts programs Livelihood will support. "Ashley and I both talked about our love for Wilmington and for Delaware [when we met]," Plaza said in a release. "I told her how some of the community programs in Wilmington influenced me as a child and helped me get to where I am today."



Currently the line includes a cream women's pullover ($89, gilt.com) and a blue unisex zip-up ($99, gilt.com). Both styles were designed and made in the U.S.A., and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit education initiatives, vocational training and more for two underserved cities a year, starting with Wilmington, Delaware, and Anacostia, Washington, D.C.

As Ashley explained on Gilt's website, "Livelihood is about celebration the resiliency in under-served communities (the artists, the entrepreneurs and the innovators), supporting them as they work to advance social and economic justice."

The line is currently available to shop at gilt.com.



