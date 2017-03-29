It’s music festival season, and that means it's time to pull out the glitter and live your unicorn music festival fantasies just like Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne. The model, 24, and the singer, 32, below, used store-bought hair to create these end-of-the-world–inspired hairstyles. They might look out of place if you're just walking down the street, but they're perfect for dancing in the desert.

Us Weekly Senior Reporter Travis Cronin tried out the bold hair style with some synthetic rainbow hair from Electric Hair ($6.95). Matrix education writer and hairstylist Kiera Doyle visited the Us Weekly studios to help recreate the entire look and offer tips on how you can get the boldest and most majestic look. “We're going to create a traditional cornrow with a twist," Doyle tells Us. "After you've sectioned your hair, begin a three-strand braid by crossing strands underneath each other for the pop-out effect. Loop rainbow hair around the middle section and incorporate both ends of rainbow hair into outsides of braid. Continue to french braid to crown area.”

After braiding in the colorful fake hair, Doyle used an additional hair pack for extra length and volume to construct a fishtail braid. She also added metal rings that she picked up from a local beading store.

To finish the look, Doyle made hair glitter by combining hair gel — she used Matrix Style Link Strong Hold Gel — with glitter packets bought at a local Michaels craft store. “When you use this method, the gel sticks to all the glitter and makes it much easier to remove than just loose glitter applied into the root,” Doyle says.

After applying glitter with a color brush (you can use a makeup brush), Doyle applied tiny metal stars from the packaging of a YSL product to turn up the glamour another notch. The final look was a combination of all the celebrity-loved festival hairstyle trends, and the cost of everything used (including hair) was only $15. If you’re venturing into the desert with a big group of friends or going to a local music festival, the fashion is just as important as the music. Be sure to check out the how-to video above to watch the unicorn transformation!