Put away that little black dress tonight. Our favorite Galentines, Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon, are showing Us that red and pink outfits are totally Valentine’s Day-appropriate without being cheesy in the slightest. Check out what they’re wearing!

The actress, 29, literally wore her heart on her sleeve at the L’Oréal Loves Galentine’s Day Party February 13 in NYC. Her pick: a thigh-high silk chiffon dress adorned with polka dots and sequined hearts by mother-daughter label SemSem that she paired with a Chanel bag and studded Christian Louboutin pumps. As she confessed to Hamptons magazine: “I also like to dress up. … I also think that’s relaxing — to put on a great pair of Louboutins.”

“Since it’s Feb. 14th in #NewZealand … Happy #Valentine’sDay!!! Sending love and kisses to y’all stateside!” the Draper James designer posted on Instagram, wearing her label’s $295 Rosslyn dress with lace front panel and voluminous bell sleeves. The star, 40, is in Queenstown filming A Wrinkle In Time over the next few weeks with an all-star cast that includes Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.





