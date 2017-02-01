Courtesy of Reebok

Getting physical! Gigi Hadid is looking fresh to death in her newest Reebok campaign, where she models the athletic brand’s new Diamond Pack Club C sneakers. The vintage-inspired kicks will be available on February 1, 2017, at reebok.com and select retailers worldwide.

The Tommy x Gigi designer, 21, showed off the white low-top sneakers, which she paired perfectly with her oversized gray Reebok Classics sweatshirt that she wore with no pants, displaying her tanned and toned legs. The sneakers are an adaptation of an original 1985 model. This go ‘round, the Diamond Pack Club C features a glitter heel tab, along with an all diamond-silver option.

Courtesy of Reebok

Kendrick Lamar, Hadid’s fellow Reebok brand ambassador, also models the Club C sneakers in his own respective ads. “Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one,” the To Pimp a Butterfly rapper, 29, said in a Reebok release from early January. “This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages. This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C.”

Courtesy of Reebok

Hadid, who once went to Junior Olympic qualifiers as a volleyball player before her prolific modeling career, has explained how her role with Reebok is more than just another gig. “Working out isn’t only physical for me. It’s mental. It helps me escape the noise in my head. It’s the only time my mind goes quiet,” she said in an October 2016 release for Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign. “When I was a competitive athlete, I used to be so focused on being perfect that my coaches would take me out of competing all together. I’d focus on my mistakes which would breed more missteps — a domino effect. Until I learned to change the channel, to re-focus, re-set. It was my mistakes, my imperfections that motivated me most.”



