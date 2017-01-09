A stylish statement! Evan Rachel Wood wore a suit that spoke volumes at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. Wood, who’s nominated for HBO’s Westworld, made a conscious choice to skip a frilly ballgown or a sleek column dress to walk the red carpet. See her look in the clip above!

Instead of a dress, Wood went with a custom Altuzarra tuxedo, complete with a white bow-tie blouse, channeling Marlene Dietrich (a famed cabaret singer), David Bowie (who would’ve turned 70 today) and inspiring all young girls watching.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“It’s my third nomination, and I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time. I love dresses,” the Into the Forest star, 29, explained to E! News. “I want to make sure that young girls and women knew that they are not a requirement. You don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, your worth is more than that.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer, who’s nominated for Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role for Hidden Figures, also chose to go with pants, picking a navy blue Laura Boschi tuxedo and Lorraine Schwartz baubles. "I may have to talk to [Lorraine Schwartz] about keeping that," Spencer joked of her 40-carat emerald cocktail ring.

