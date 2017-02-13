Lady in red! Beyoncé flaunted her baby bump in a sparkling, plunging crimson gown at the 2017 Grammys after lighting up the stage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, February 12, with an epic performance.



The “Formation” singer, 35 — who was nominated for nine awards in total at Sunday night’s ceremony — slipped into the dazzling number after wowing the crowd with a show-stopping medley of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” two songs from her hit album Lemonade, released back in April. For the stunning set, the Destiny’s Child alum showed off her burgeoning belly in a shimmering gold dress paired with an intricate headpiece.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Queen Bey, clad in her long-sleeved, ruby-hued frock, posed for photos with her husband, Jay Z, who looked dapper in a navy suit for the event. This year, the Grammys were a family affair for the Carters, who took in the festivities with their adorable daughter, Blue Ivy. As viewers saw, the 5-year-old — rocking a pink Gucci suit reminiscent of the late Prince’s “Purple Rain” tuxedo — stole the show several times throughout music’s biggest night.

The camera panned to Blue when she gave her superstar mom a standing ovation after her performance. And all eyes were on the young scion again when she joined in host James Corden’s impromptu Carpool Karaoke sing-along to “Sweet Caroline.” Blue stood out, even among a star-studded crew including celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Beyoncé, Blue and Jay’s Grammys appearance comes less than two weeks after the pop star announced that she and her rapper hubby, 47, are expecting twins later this year.

The chart-topping diva took to Instagram on February 1 to share the thrilling news. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned a shot of herself, dressed in lingerie and a long veil, holding her baby bump on a bed of greenery and brightly colored flowers. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."



