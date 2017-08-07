Mischief Managed! Storybook Cosmetics, the beauty brand behind the viral Harry Potter- inspired Witchcraft and Wizardry Eyeshadow Palette is giving Potter fanatics yet another way to wear their house colors: liquid lipstick.

Whether you are a proud Gryffindor lion, a cunning Slytherin snake, a witty Ravenclaw or a loyal Hufflepuff, there is a shade for everyone no matter which house has your allegiance. The four lipsticks mark Storybook’s first venture into book-themed lipstick and will come in the shades cherry red, forest green, rose gold-tinted bronze and royal navy, which Potter lovers will notice reflect the colors of each of the Hogwarts houses.

While the brand hasn’t confirmed that the lipsticks are in fact, Potter-themed, they are however, exact replicas of four of the shades found in the Witchcraft and Wizardry Eyeshadow Palette. An exact release date for the new lippies has not been announced, but according to the Storybook Cosmetics Instagram the new lipsticks will be available in the fall.

Storybook Cosmetics also released Harry Potter-inspired wand makeup brushes, as well as the rose makeup brushes that went viral on every beauty junkie’s Instagram feed. Additionally, the beauty brand is releasing Dragon Lipsticks this fall — perfect for Game of Thrones and Harry Potter fans alike!

