Heidi Klum Channels Her Inner 'Baywatch' Goddess in Red Bikini

Cue the slow-motion: Heidi Klum is showing off her washboard abs in bright red teeny bikini.

AKM-GSI

While vacationing with her family in Turks and Caicos Thursday, April 6, the model, 43, looked straight out of Baywatch in her scarlet two-piece. The separates, complete with gold grommets and double straps, highlighted her toned figure as she splashed on the shore with her 7-year-old daughter, Lou (with ex-husband Seal).



The German star was also joined by her mother, Erna, and her three other children, 12-year-old Leni, 11-year-old Henry and 10-year-old Johan. After a fun-filled day on the beach, the group enjoyed a boat ride.

It's no secret where this hot mama gets her great genes from. Klum recently posted a throwback photo of her parents, Gunther and Erna, in 1973. In the shot, shared Tuesday, April 4, Klum's mother's is showing off her rock-solid figure in a sexy leopard-print bikini.

Papa und Mama ❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 4, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Klum captioned the vintage pic: "Papa und Mama ❤️."

