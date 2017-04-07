Heidi Klum Channels Her Inner 'Baywatch' Goddess in Red Bikini

Cue the slow-motion: Heidi Klum is showing off her washboard abs in bright red teeny bikini.
While vacationing with her family in Turks and Caicos Thursday, April 6, the model, 43, looked straight out of Baywatch in her scarlet two-piece. The separates, complete with gold grommets and double straps, highlighted her toned figure as she splashed on the shore with her 7-year-old daughter, Lou (with ex-husband Seal).
The German star was also joined by her mother, Erna, and her three other children, 12-year-old Leni, 11-year-old Henry and 10-year-old Johan. After a fun-filled day on the beach, the group enjoyed a boat ride.
It's no secret where this hot mama gets her great genes from. Klum recently posted a throwback photo of her parents, Gunther and Erna, in 1973. In the shot, shared Tuesday, April 4, Klum's mother's is showing off her rock-solid figure in a sexy leopard-print bikini.
Klum captioned the vintage pic: "Papa und Mama ❤️."