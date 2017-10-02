If you’ve been on Instagram recently, you may have noticed that your favorite celebrities are posting glittering snapshots and videos of themselves to their accounts. And if you’ve tried to figure out where to get said filter for yourself to no avail, consider the mystery solved: it’s via an app called Kira Kira.



Want to make your shoes glimmer like the ruby slippers in The Wizard of Oz or your dress gleam like the gown in Cinderella? Simple! Just open the KiraKira app (available for 99 cents on iTunes) and just about anything you choose will twinkle and glimmer like magic — all you have to do is press record and alter the intensity of sparkle.



But if shimmering like a diamond isn’t enough to convince you, in recent weeks there has been a flurry of celebrities who have used KiraKira to make their already gorgeous selfies even more magical. Take Rosie Huntington-Whitely who posted a video of herself (decked in a Saint Laurent suit with crystal appliqué on the shoulders) dancing around while on set.



Fellow supermodel Elsa Hosk also posted a close up video of herself rocking a bejeweled Francesco Cognamiglio gown with the added KiraKira flair that gave her twinkly shimmer of a fairy.



Or consider American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd who posted a video of herself doing a little shimmy before making an appearance on The Late Late Show. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case the amazing social media posts: KiraKira is the new trendy filter — and a super easy (and inexpensive) way to make your own Instagram posts fabulous like your favorite celebrities.



