How to Wear the Best Celebrity Maternity Styles

Welcome to the first video of our maternity style series. Over the next three weeks, we’ll share tips on how to dress your best during the nine months of pregnancy when bigger may not always seem, well, better — for your wardrobe. In this week’s episode, Us style writer Monique Meneses and style expert Lindsay Albanese show you how to up your maternity wear style game, drawing celebrity inspiration from mamas with major fashion cred — Kate Middleton, Beyoncé and Chrissy Teigen. Watch the video, then shop the styles!

Beyoncé

“If you want to embrace Beyoncé’s style sensibility, tailor it to what makes sense for you — maybe you want a longer hem or a shorter hem, maybe you want to cover up, up top. It's just ultimately about wearing things that are form-fitting and flatter that figure,” says Albanese. Our pick: Rachel Pally's modal jersey body-con Sammie Dress. ($207, rachelpally.com)

Kate Middleton

“Kate’s style is eternally polished and sophisticated,” notes Albanese. “The shift dress is Kate’s signature dress and it hits just above the knee, so there is a little flirtiness to it, but it’s still sophisticated and refined.” Try LK Bennett London’s Patrice Satin Dress. ($345, us.lkbennett.com)

Chrissy Teigen

“She’s the master at balancing proportions,” says Albanese. “She’ll wear a bodycon dress and then throw a lightweight trench over, so you have street style, but you also have that sexiness as well.” Get the look by layering Aritzia’s Babaton Lawson Trench Coat ($245, us.aritzia.com) over Wolford’s Fatal Dress, worn as a skirt, ($215, wolfordshop.com) and the brand’s Jamaika String Bodysuit. ($194, wolfordshop.com)

