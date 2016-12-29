That's (almost) a wrap! Stylish had so much fun going Inside My Showroom with so many talented designers this year, and to celebrate, we're rounding up the best moments from all of our exclusive tours. See all the high-fashion fun in Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV!



Among our favorites? Zac Posen's studio, where we got up close and personal with Claire Danes' LED-strung Met Gala dress; Stuart Weitzman's shoe closet, where we stomped around in the upcoming spring 2017 lineup; and Dennis Basso's fur vault, where the designer dished on bundling up everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to Rihanna.



Milly's Michelle Smith name-dropped dressing both Solange Knowles and Michelle Obama. Kate Spade New York's Deborah Lloyd discussed what it was like to work with Miss Piggy. ("She had very exacting ideas!") And Rubin Singer dressed our host, Jackie Miranne, in a truly Oscar-worthy gown.



To relive all the magic, watch the video above! And check back in with Us in the new year as we go inside more of your favorite designers' showrooms.

(Wardrobe: Privacy Please Airy Dress at Revolve)

