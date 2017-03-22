Ivanka Trump is no stranger to the style world — she was the CEO of her own eponymous brand, after all — but with her new role as first daughter, the former Trump Organization VP is upping her fashion game. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump, 35, is officially tapping Hollywood stylist Cat Williams to revamp her wardrobe.



Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty

Williams, an NYC-based stylist who was educated in Australia, previously worked with Micaela Erlanger, the woman behind Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong'o's best red carpet moments. Erlanger even styled Trump in the past, as recently as the 2016 Met Gala. But per THR, it seems that her former assistant, Williams, has nabbed the gig of Trump's full-time stylist going forward.

In addition to helping Erlanger dress Hollywood's finest, Williams has also held positions at Australian fashion glossies, including Vogue Australia and Harper's Bazaar Australia.

In case you missed the memo... we wear stripes on set cc: @nyandcompany 😉👯👯 #setlife #shootday #twinning #teamerlanger #houseoferlanger A post shared by Micaela Erlanger (@micaelaerlanger) on Apr 30, 2015 at 10:58am PDT

Before her father Donald Trump's presidential run and ultimate win, Trump most often donned threads from her own line. However, she's since embraced high-end labels, including Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and Roland Mouret. That said, looking chic has gotten Trump into hot-water situations, including when she shared a photo of herself and her husband, Jared Kushner, in black-tie attire the night her father announced his controversial immigration policy.



