If we could turn back time — actually, we have! Ivanka Trump, the newly minted first daughter of President Donald Trump, has been in the limelight her whole life, which means we've watched her grow up. See her beauty evolution in the video above!



From a rosy-cheeked teen with a rosebud mouth (circa 1998) to a platinum-blonde student and model in the early aughts, to a sleek entrepreneur with a glamorous, but understated, makeup palette, the former Trump Organization VP has transformed right before our eyes.



Ron Galella/WireImage.com; Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Today, Ivanka, who first launched her eponymous brand in 2007 with fine jewelry, is now a mom of three children (shared with fellow real estate mogul husband Jared Kushner), but she's just as polished as ever.



"I keep my makeup minimal at the office, but that's also because I like to spend my time with my children in the mornings, and that tends to come at the expense of doing my makeup," Ivanka told Who What Wear in 2014. "That being said, I think that bright lipstick can work well, as long as the rest of your makeup is minimal."



Words she clearly lives by! Watch Ivanka's beauty transformation now.

