Courtesy Calvin Klein

Jake Gyllenhaal can add another title to his resume: model! The Nocturnal Animals actor was announced as the new face of the worldwide campaign for the Eternity Calvin Klein fragrance on Thursday, October 5, and Stylish has your first look at the print ad.



The 36-year-old award winning actor and producer rocks a scruffy look for the black and white ad, which also features model and advocate Liya Kebede and Leila, a four-year-old actress.

The campaign was shot by acclaimed photographer Willy Vanderperre, and Jake collaborated closely with him, according to the brand behind the fragrance, Coty. And if you can’t get enough Jake in your life, get excited — the handsome star will also be coming to your TV this October in spots for the scent.



Jake, Liya and Keila “will also be featured in the new Eternity Calvin Klein television campaign, debuting later this month, which will focus on Eternity Calvin Klein’s longstanding ideas of romance, love, intimacy and commitment,” reads a statement from the company. “Today, those values continue with the focus very much on contemporary life.”



Eternity was launched in 1988 by Calvin Klein, and won an award for Most Successful Women's Fragrance at the 1989 FiFi Awards. It was inducted in the Fragrance Hall of Fame in 2003. The scent has top notes of mandarin and base notes of amber and sandalwood.



This collab smells like a winner to Stylish, and Jake’s in good company! Past famous faces who have modeled for Calvin Klein campaigns include Mark Wahlberg, Kate Moss, Margot Robbie, Ed Burns, Christy Turlington, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.