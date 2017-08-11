Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston owes her famously fit figure to eating well and religious exercise. And even though the 48-year-old actress remains tight-lipped about many aspects of her personal life, Aniston is candid about self-care and her style, for which we are all grateful. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Smartwater ambassador got real about her workout favorites, why she keeps her hairstyle consistent and how she was the OG star who freed the nipple.

Aniston is no stranger to a tough workout, so we trust when she says a workout is legit. The Aveeno spokesmodel explained that she goes through phases with certain exercises, but these days she’s into the spiritual-HIIT called “The Class.” “I do The Class by Taryn Toomey, and I’m back in the gym with my trainer, throwing heavy boulders around and pushing medicine balls and wiggling and shaking that big rope thing [battle ropes,]” the Golden Globe-winning actress told Vogue.



Aniston might switch up her workouts, but her beauty look is classic and she rarely makes changes, particularly when it comes to her hair. She knows her trademark bronde works, so she sticks with it. On her unwavering aesthetic, the Friends star explained, “I’m a creature of habit. A weird creature of habit. I don’t fix what’s not broken and I don’t care what people think and I don’t care if people want me to change my hair. I like Californian blonde highlights. It’s just cozy and it makes me feel better.”



The actress was ahead of the curve when it came to bronde hair (she practically invented the highlighted sandy blonde look) and she also freed the nipple before it was trendy (according to some people, at least). Fans have long noted that her nipples were regularly showing through her clothes in episodes of Friends. The Cake star is both appreciative and amused by this distinction and commented, “It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are! But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.