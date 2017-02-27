You May Also Like 12 Best Dressed Stars at the Oscars 2017

Head games. Ruth Negga, Janelle Monae and Salma Hayek chose stunning jeweled headbands to set off their Oscar looks on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in L.A. Sunday, February 26. Check out our live blog for more updates!

While other red carpet beauty trends we loved included Old Hollywood waves (Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra, Darby Stanchfield), purple eyeshadow (Olivia Culpo, Naomie Harris, Octavia Spencer) and sexy red lips (Ruth Negga, Nicole Kidman, Emma Roberts), these sparkling headpieces stood out amongst the sea of beautiful faces.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ruth Negga's Gemfields x Irene Neuwirth headpiece was decorated with 146 carats of Mozambican rubies.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monae rocked Jennifer Behr's Artemisa Crown, available for pre-order at jenniferbehr.com.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Salma Hayek chose a 19th century diamond laurel leaf headband by Fred Leighton.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.