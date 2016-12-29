Jillian Harris on September 12, 2015 in New York City. Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Worth the wait! Jillian Harris’ longtime boyfriend and new fiancé, Justin Pasutto, popped the question to the Love It or List It host with a stunning custom oval engagement ring designed by Crestina Minichiello of Minichiello Jewellers.

The Vancouver-based jeweler tells Us Weekly that the ring was “handcrafted for Jillian and is one of a kind.”



“Justin handpicked the oval-cut diamond and designed the ring with me in Vancouver,” Minichiello added of the gorgeous rock. “It is a yellow-gold, micro-claw-set diamond band with the oval-cut diamond set in a four-prong setting.”

Harris, who competed on season 13 of The Bachelor and later served as ABC’s season 5 Bachelorette in 2009, has been dating Pasutto for the past four years. The couple share a 4-month-old son, Leo.

The bride-to-be happily shared her exciting engagement news on social media after a Christmas morning proposal, captioning a family photo of the three of them in matching pajamas in bed at Vancouver’s Opus hotel: “Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas.”

Harris also showed off her new ring while posing with Pasutto outside the Opus hotel.



“Thank you for a perfect Christmas Santa ... @slipperygoose ❤️ (ps do you see what I see? 💋🌿),” she captioned a cute photo with her hand on full display on Instagram on Tuesday, December 27.



