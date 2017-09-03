Joan Osborne: What’s in My Bag?

Rick Diamond/MSBB14/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions

Flying right is key for Joan Osborne. Currently touring for her latest album, Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan (out September 1), “I have a kit I carry on planes so I don’t get sick,” the singer says of her nasal spray, Ricola and Throat Coat tea bags (“helpful for the voice!”).



The 55-year-old shares the rest of her Flying Tiger tote.



Saved For Later

“I have a pencil and paper with me at all times. I like it better when I can actually write ideas down. I have notes with lyrics for my band Trigger Hippy — just loose pieces of paper.”



Old-Fashioned

“I carry books. I have read on the iPad, but I try to limit the time I spend staring at a screen. It makes me feel gross.”

Making Scents

“In emergencies, I will use Zicam Extreme Congestion Relief. I also have this aromatherapy inhaler by Uncle Harry’s. If I’m in the back, I’ll put it on my wrist and live with that smell and not the other airplane ones.”



Getting Carded

“Three birthday cards were given to me at my Maine show by fans. They sang me the song and got a cake.”



Game Play

“I have cards from Romania. My family is big on playing and talking trash. We love to play Ninety-nine. My grandmother passed it down to us.”



What else is in Osborne’s bag? A metal, vintage credit card holder; an iPhone 6; a Mophie phone case; black Sperry Top Sliders flip flops; bronze Monster headphones; The Smith’s Minted Rose lip balm; a MAC Compact Studio Fix Pressed Powder in NW25; the book “Colorless” by Karuki Murakami; The Sherman Holmes Project: The Richmond Sessions album; a small black Staples spiral bound notebook; a gold American Airlines card; a metro card; a Brooklyn Botanical Garden membership card; a Brooklyn Museum membership card; a Eucerin moisturizer; a book of matches from the Exit 9 Gift Emporium; an Advil travel tube; a pack of Starbucks Peppermint Gum; a bag of Wonderful Raw Almonds and a clementine.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.