David Livingston/Getty

Now, that's getting into the spirit! Julianne Hough attended the season 24 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, in a dress we could imagine her wearing to her upcoming nuptials.

The former pro and current judge, 28, spent the first night of the season in a plunging lace Berta dress with sequin embellishments and nude underlay. She accessorized with Neil Lane jewels and her own 6-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring from fiancé Brooks Laich.

If you felt the bridal vibes too, that's probably because Berta is a bridal dress line. Which makes Hough's choice of ensemble for the evening extremely appropriate for a trip down the aisle. (Perhaps it was an outtake?)

David Livingston/Getty

It's no surprise that the Footloose actress is in the wedding mood. The big day is fast approaching, and to celebrate, she and her closest friends (including BFF Nina Dobrev) hit the high seas for an international bachelorette party in and around Mexico, which they meticulously documented via Instagram.

David Livingston/Getty

Hough recently dished the secret to staying sane while wedding planning: consistently getting a good night's sleep. "I like to get to bed or start getting into bed around 10 o’clock. If I go to bed at 10, I’ll wake up at 7," she told Stylish. "I only really started doing that once I started dating my fiancé, because sleep is so important to him. So what am I going to do? I’m going to sit here? Guess I’ll go to sleep too."

